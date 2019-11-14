Thursday: Wintry Look, Feel Prevails

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s cloudy and chilly this morning, with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. While dry this morning, the chance of rain increases today.
Spotty showers are likely through mid-afternoon, then more widespread rain late afternoon and this evening with temperatures nearly steady in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
The chance of thunder is low, but a heavier shower or two cannot be ruled out.
Rain lingers into the Friday morning commute, along with cool temperatures and a gusty breeze. The forecast remains damp, cloudy, chilly and gusty through Saturday as an area of low pressure passes by, offshore.
Clearer weather moves in later in the day Saturday and Sunday.
Have a great day,
Cutter
