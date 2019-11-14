Tybee Police investigate after pier vandalized for second time

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Police are investigating after the Tybee Island Pier and Pavilion was vandalized for the second time in just a few short months.
According to the Tybee Island Police Department, two thieves pried the mirrors from the walls of the women’s bathroom and carried them away during the early morning hours on Monday.
Anyone who has information about this theft or who may have seen anything suspicious in the area of the pier on or around Nov. 11 is asked to please contact Tybee Island Police.
