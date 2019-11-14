United Way receives huge donation from companies like Gulfstream, Georgia Ports

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire is $2.4 million closer to its goal.
Big companies like Gulfstream and the Georgia Ports Authority and their employees were able to raise that big chunk of money. The donation puts the United Way at 92 percent of this years’ fundraising goal.
“The one thing is that you work with this organization and you find out the needs in our community far outweigh the money that we are able to raise. It's very important that all of us work together to become one and raise the money we need to for this campaign."
All the money raised will stay right here in the Coastal Empire to fund programs across Bryan, Chatham, Effingham and Liberty counties.
