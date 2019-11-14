Woman’s car catches on fire in Walmart parking lot

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman got quite the scare Wednesday evening when she went to the Walmart on Ogeechee Road.
She was in a car she bought just four days ago.
Tiffany Bonapart went to the store to buy her grandmother a birthday cake. As she turned off the car, a fire started.
She says a man at the bus stop saw the flames and yelled for her to get out of the car. She quickly jumped out as the car went up in flames.
She's thankful for that man's help.
"I want to tell him thank you so much because I heard it, but he actually saw it. He said he saw the flames. So, I'm glad he was there. He made me move faster,” Bonapart said.
She said firefighters told her it may have been a fuel leak because of how quickly the fire started.
