Woman’s new car goes up in flames in Walmart parking lot

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman got quite the shock Wednesday evening when she went to the Walmart on Ogeechee Road.
She was in a car she bought just 4 days ago. Tiffany Bonapart went to the store to buy her grandmother a birthday cake. As she turned off the car, a fire started.
She says a man at the bus stop saw the flames and yelled for her to get out of the car. She quickly jumped out as the car went up in flames.
Now she’s thankful for that man’s help.
“I want to tell him thank you so much because I heard it, but he actually saw it. He said he saw the flame. So I’m glad he was there. He made me move faster,” said Bonapart.
She says firefighters told her it may have been a fuel leak because of how quickly the fire started.
