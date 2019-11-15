Absentee, early voting information for Savannah runoff elections

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County has released information for early and absentee voting ahead of the runoffs on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
Mail out of absentee ballots for registered City of Savannah voters requesting an absentee ballot will begin as soon as possible and end on Nov. 27.
A request for an absentee ballot may be submitted by mail, email, fax or you may complete the application in person at our office. You must file a separate application for each election and run-off election for which you are requesting an absentee ballot; except if you are a voter who is over the age of 65 or disabled, a military service member or spouse of a service member, or an overseas citizen (temporary or permanent). Call Chatham County Voter Registration at (912) 790 -1520 for further details. Absentee request forms can be accepted 180 days prior to an election.
Early in-person voting is available prior to the election. Any eligible registered City of Savannah voter desiring to vote in advance during this period may do so in-person. No reason is required. Early voting will end on Nov. 27.
EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS AND HOURS:
- Main Office 1117 Eisenhower Drive, Suite E 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- Civic Center 301 W. Oglethorpe Ave 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Bull Street Library 2002 Bull St 10:00 am – 4:00 p.m.
