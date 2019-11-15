Absentee, early voting information for Savannah runoff elections

A request for an absentee ballot may be submitted by mail, email, fax or you may complete the application in person at our office. You must file a separate application for each election and run-off election for which you are requesting an absentee ballot; except if you are a voter who is over the age of 65 or disabled, a military service member or spouse of a service member, or an overseas citizen (temporary or permanent). Call Chatham County Voter Registration at (912) 790 -1520 for further details. Absentee request forms can be accepted 180 days prior to an election.