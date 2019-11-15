2 arrested in McIntosh County drug search

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people in McIntosh County have been arrested on drug-related charges.
Friday, the McIntosh County Office of the Sheriff, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, and the Long County Sheriff’s Office finished a lengthy narcotics conspiracy investigation.
Their investigation focused on Bryant Road. The “no-knock” search warrant was conducted by multiple agencies.
The investigation resulted in the arrest of Michael Curry and his mom, Diana Curry. Michael Curry has been charged with two counts of Sale of Crack Cocaine, Conspiracy to Distribute Crack Cocaine, and Possession of Crack Cocaine with the Intent to Distribute. Diana Curry was charged with two counts of Sale of Crack Cocaine and Conspiracy to Distribute Crack Cocaine.
Both are being held in the McIntosh County Detention Center.
