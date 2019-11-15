BBQ Oyster Roast ’n Toast raises money for youth program

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - B’s Cracklin’ Barbecue and Ghost Coast Distillery teamed up for a great cause Thursday night.
B’s brought their barbecue pit and cooked ribs, brisket, and roasted oysters to raise money for Savannah Wildcats Inc. Ghost Coast Distillery’s beverage director told us what they hoped to do with the event.
“Get together and raise some money to help out some young kids, help keep them off the streets, and give them some outlet, help them with education, and like, self-discipline, and all those good things and qualities that every child should have. But you know, everyone isn’t fortunate enough to have all those qualities,” said Sidney Lance.
Savannah Wildcats has a team of more than 80 young athletes.
