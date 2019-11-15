Bulloch County holds Public Safety Awards

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Those who serve and protect in Bulloch County got a special thank you Thursday night.
A group of businesses has hosted an appreciation dinner for 42 years. They ask each agency to nominate their public safety person of the year.
It includes police, sheriff’s deputies, EMS, 911 dispatchers, and others. Organizers say it’s important to recognize those who go above and beyond to keep the community safe.
“This community gives over and over when something happens, especially to honor these men and women,” said committee member Bird Hodges.
The committee selected Trooper First Class Robbie Scott as the county-wide winner. They also remembered Georgia Southern police officer Tristan Clemmons who died this year from an off duty crash.
