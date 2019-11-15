City of Savannah to celebrate revitalization along Waters Avenue

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The community is invited to a big block party this weekend in East Savannah.
The Arts on Waters Event will take place Saturday near 36th Street and Waters Avenue. It's a chance to celebrate the improvements being made to Waters, as well as see the art that's being added to that section of town.
Arts on Waters is just one of several initiatives and programs taking place along Waters Avenue. The city of Savannah says they're implementing these new programs in hopes of bringing more people to that area of town.
A group of hardworking artists have been trying to get their window displays ready for Saturday’s event. Over the last month, the city of Savannah picked several artists to turn these abandoned storefront windows along Waters Avenue into artsy exhibits.
The city says this concept of using old businesses as art venues is taking place all over the country. WTOC spoke to one artist who says her window display, which includes a life-size paper mache replica of herself, reminds her of being home in New York.
The public will be able to view these exhibits during the Arts on Waters Block Party on Saturday, Nov. 16. There will be art exhibitions, community services booths, health screenings, fitness demo, live performances, arts and crafts, food trucks and more. DJ Wildlyfe Beezy will also be there spinning the tunes. It’s happening from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Waters Avenue Shopping Center.
The city says they will let these exhibits stay up for some time before they ask for new entries from other artists in the community.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.