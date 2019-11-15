Coastal Health District encouraging measles vaccine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three more cases of measles have been confirmed in Georgia.
That brings the total number of cases across the state to 11. Public health officials say that’s more than in the last 10 years combined.
The Georgia Department of Public Health says three more cases were found today in Cobb County. Those are in addition to the one confirmed this past weekend.
At least two of the patients were not vaccinated. Lawton Davis with the Coastal Health District says if someone who has the measles coughs, the virus can stay in the air for up to two hours and spread to someone else.
“It is quite possibly the most contagious viral illness that we know of in the world. It’s so contagious that 90 percent of people who are exposed who are not protected will develop it,” said Davis.
The symptoms of measles start with a fever and then you will get a cough, a runny nose, and itchy eyes. Davis says the best thing to do is to make sure you and your family members get vaccinated.
