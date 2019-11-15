Dental office fire ruled arson, suspect wanted

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Fire investigators are looking for a suspect wanted for setting fire to a Savannah dental office over the weekend.
On Saturday the Dental Office of Philip I. Friedman, on Forest Park Drive, caught fire. Surveillance video shows an individual wearing distinctive athletic gear. That person can be seen setting fire to the pine straw at the back of the dental office where the building’s gas meter is located, according to Savannah Fire.
Thirty minutes later Savannah Fire was dispatched and found the office fully engulfed. Firefighters discovered that the fire was being fueled by the gas line.
They blanketed the natural gas-fueled flames with water for more than four hours until gas company crews were able to locate and cap the underground gas line.
The dental office was closed at the time of the fire and no one was injured. The building sustained extensive damage.
The suspect appears to have a dark tan to medium brown complexion and slim build. There is a white rectangular graphic or pocket on the right front side of the suspect’s hooded sweatshirt. It is believed they are wearing dark basketball shorts, bright green leggings and basketball shoes that are black at the top and white at the bottom.
A reward of up to $10,000 is available for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the arsonist. Anyone with information should call the Arson Hotline at 1.800.282.5804.
