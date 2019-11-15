Fundraiser to be held for man injured in Shellman Bluff fire

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been almost two months since a fire in Shellman Bluff killed three people and injured one.
Chuck Hutchinson, the only survivor, remains in the hospital.
Hutchinson's family is inviting the community to a chili dinner and auction Saturday night at Darien’s American Legion. All the funds raised go toward a man still fighting for his life.
Hutchinson has had more than 10 surgeries and still has a long way to go.
This comes after Chuck was injured in a shed fire in September, which killed three of his family members.
Jewell Donaldson, Hutchinson’s cousin, said he is a fighter but that doesn’t mean this fight is any less difficult.
Donaldson says her cousin is worried about bills and is hoping he can have a home to go back to.
She says Saturday’s fundraising event means the world to him.
“I think it would mean a lot to him. People who donate, to give them a sense of being able to do something for a very tragic situation. It’s certainly a worthy cause,” Donaldson said.
Saturday’s benefit starts at 4 p.m.
