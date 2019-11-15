Hardeeville Police still combatting crime in hot spots

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Eleven months into the year and the Hardeeville Police Department is still combating problem areas. But they say every day they are out there patrolling, things are getting better.
Every year Hardeeville and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division come out with crime statistics updating the public on what areas are safe, and which ones see more crime.
Almost 11 months into the year and Hardeeville police say they are still facing issues in key areas of town like hotel parking lots and apartment complexes.
The police department was unable to provide hard data, citing disagreements between current crime rates in their system versus what SLED was able to provide at this time. But they do say they believe violent crime is down.
Their main problem is petty theft. They say the best thing they can do to fix that is ask people to lock their cars.
Police Chief Sam Woodward says they try to keep their patrolling active and flexible.
“If we start seeing areas picking up in crime we try to start putting extra patrols out there. We try to do late night surveillance in the areas to try and combat that. So That’s what we have been doing. I like to say we try to do what we can to reduce crime as much as possible. We will continue to work hard to do that. Hopefully the statistics will show that it has dropped, especially with violent crime. And burglaries and that kind of stuff. So, I cant really say honestly today, but I’ll wait for the numbers to come out," Chief Woodward said.
Final numbers are expected in just over a month. Then, the police department will be able to let the public know whether or not crime is up or down.
