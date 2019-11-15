Husband, wife arrested in connection with deadly shooting on Laurel Street East

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A husband and wife have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in April on Laurel Street East in Burton.
According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, deputies learned that 36-year-old Clinton Robinson of Lady's Island had been shot and killed.
After collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses, the sheriff’s office says that 41-year-old Jesse Jones, Jr. was responsible for the shooting and that his wife, 36-year-old Danyelle Ohonba, assisted him in concealing the crime.
Jones and Ohonba were arrested on Friday, Nov. 15.
Jones is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Ohonba is charged with accessory after the fact of murder.
As of Friday afternoon, they had not received bond hearings on the charges.
