Local law enforcement warns residents of porch pirates

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As the holiday season is ringing in, so are the packages being delivered on your door step.
This means you need to be aware of porch pirates. Police warn people to take precautionary measures to ensure your packages don’t catch the eye of a thief.
A few tips police have for this include scheduling the delivery to come when you know someone will be home or to require that someone has to sign for the package.
Police say follow these tips because getting your package back or catching the thief is not guaranteed.
“A lot of people have Ring doorbells now, so sometimes they might catch a suspect in the act things like that. It all depends on how many solvability factors are present,” said Esquina White, Neighborhood Liaison Officer for the Chatham County Police Department.
White says it’s also important for neighbors to help other neighbors if they see any suspicious activity and that you can check if your neighborhood is a crime watch area.
