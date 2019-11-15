May River knocks off Aynor, Wade Hampton falls in state playoffs

AYNOR, S.C. (WTOC) - The high school football playoff slate got started a little early this week, bringing a pair of games in the Low Country.
MAY RIVER 36 AYNOR 22
May River is on to the SCHSL Class 3A state quarterfinals after knocking off previously unbeaten Aynor 36-22 Thursday night.
The Sharks led the game 29-0 at halftime and were able to snuff out small second half rallies from the Blue Jackets to seal the win.
Junior QB Ahmad Green ran for two touchdowns, including one in the fourth to put May River up 36-14. He also threw a pair of touchdown passes to Terry Fields, both of which required stellar catches to make happen.
Defensively, the Sharks held the Blue Jackets to their lowest point total of the season. Head coach Rodney Summers says this win was about making a statement to themselves and the rest of the state.
“We lost the region championship, but we said we could still make a run. This just proves it,” Summers said. “The defense played outstanding. We didn’t know if we could stop them or slow them down. Offensively, we didn’t come out and execute the first two possessions. But we made some big plays with Terry over the top.”
The Sharks now await the winner of Cheraw and Strom Thurmond. May River would be on the road if the Rebels win. The Sharks would host if they played Cheraw.
DILLON 28 WADE HAMPTON 21
The season is over for the Wade Hampton Red Devils after a second round loss to Dillon at home.
The Wildcats led 14-7 at half, and opened up a 21-7 lead late in the third. Wade Hampton would close the deficit back to seven, but could never get it closer.
The Red Devils end their season with a 9-2 record.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.