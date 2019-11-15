Myles Garrett ejected after assaulting QB Mason Rudolph with helmet in the final seconds of Browns vs. Steelers game

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett let his emotions get the best of him in a heated play with just seconds left against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
It started when Steelers QB Mason Rudolph attempted to pull off Garrett’s helmet:
It ended with Garrett ripping off Rudolph’s helmet, and hitting him in the head with it:
The ugly play was a blemish on an otherwise solid performance from the Cleveland Browns who won the game, 21-7.
Baker Mayfield said his conduct was inexcusable following the game:
