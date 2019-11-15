Nikki Haley to visit Charleston as part of book tour this weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Former South Carolina Governor and United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley will return to her home state this weekend as part of a promotional tour for her new book which was released Tuesday.
Haley will appear at the Gaillard Center on Sunday afternoon.
In the book entitled With All Due Respect: Defending America with Grit and Grace, Haley touches on a number of issues which she faced as governor and then U.N. Ambassador.
The Bamburg native also opens up about how she dealt with the Emanuel AME tragedy.
Tickets to the event range from $40 to $60.
