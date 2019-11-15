13 people arrested after prostitution sting in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Thirteen people have been arrested and charged after a prostitution sting in Statesboro.
The Statesboro Police Department’s Impact Team and various other detectives and officers conducted an undercover operation to identify and arrest potential prostitutes and clients at various motels in the Statesboro area.
According to a news release from SPD, investigations by detectives over the past several years have indicated that prostitution was a contributing factor in several robberies (of both the prostitutes themselves or of their clients) and at least one homicide.
During SPD’s two-day operation, all prostitutes contacted were screened for signs of being trafficked, with no trafficked persons being identified.
- Baldwin, O’Darien (18 years old, East Parrish Street, Statesboro); 1 count of Prostitution
- Baskin-Blackmon, Latoya (32 years old, East Parrish Street, Statesboro); 1 count of Prostitution
- Bonnette, Rodger (44 years old, Bonnette Road, Portal); 1 count Pandering, 1 count Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce, 1 count Driving while License Suspended
- Brantley, Daniel Logan (31 years old, Briarcliff Road, Swainsboro); 1 count Pandering
- Brown, Fredrick (47 years old, Dixie Grove Circle, Metter); 1 count Pandering
- Goodwin, Kenneth (25 years old, Lanier Drive, Statesboro); 1 count Pandering
- Hunt, Kristie (45 years old, Highway 24, Statesboro); 1 count Prostitution
- Hurley, Quesonne (37 years old, East Olliff Street, Statesboro); 1 count Pandering, 1 count Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce
- Jennings, Amy (39 years old, East Main Street, Statesboro); 1 count Prostitution, 1 count Sexual Battery, 1 count Possession/Use of a Drug Related Object, 1 count Obstruction
- Kea, Dennis (26 years old, Teal Circle, Statesboro); 1 count Prostitution
- Patel, Divyangkumar (24 years old, Sandalwood Drive, Statesboro); 1 count Pandering
- Rozier, Shequille (25 years old, 2nd Street, Dublin); 1 count Pandering
- Young, Nathan (34 years old, North Tillman Street, Glennville); 1 count Pandering
