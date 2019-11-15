Savannah nonprofit targeted auto theft

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah nonprofit’s van was stolen last week; severely limiting their ability to mobilize clients.
“You hear the phrase bad things happen to good people. Unfortunately, this is one of those circumstances.”
Employability allows adults with disabilities to interact with the Savannah community. Director Laura Lane McKinnon says the tragedy is the people the thieves truly victimized.
“These are adults that just really want to be apart of something - they want to be part of their community,” she said.
During the night last week, a transport van was stolen from Employability’s parking lot and taking on a multi-hour joy ride.
"The thieves were able to get into the van by picking the lock out of the door, crawling through, pulling the ignition out, and driving it with a screwdriver. Effectively ruining the van."
Now, Employability has to grapple with the loss of the van and the services it provided
“We won’t be able to do our standard meals on wheels route, we won’t be able to go to the Emmaus House, the soup kitchen downtown. We also won’t be able to to go to some of the other activities these folks do and these are all critical to their well being.”
The organization also takes clients to interviews and training. Programs director Brenden Ferrara says without the van, they lose that advantage.
“Not having the transportation doesn’t allow us to break down that barrier for them. so there’s fear.”
The van was used for daily transportation for these clients, which makes this loss tough for Employability.
“Especially because transportation is so important to these families and individuals who participate in our program,” says transportation Director Michael Calonita.
Replacing the van without creating a massive cost to the nonprofit feels nearly impossible.
“It was a 15-year-old van so the insurance wasn’t going to cover the repairs,” says McKinnon.
Especially since the van they took was specialized.
"Everyone relies on our transportation. This vehicle especially with its cargo space in the back allowed us to take those with walkers to put them in the back for storage.. now we don’t have a van that can do that.
Now, the organization just hopes the Savannah community can step in and help.
“It’s disconcerting to know that thieves would target an organization like ours that is here to help those that are often overlooked and under served.”
Employablity’s Facebook can be found here.
