TSPLOST money going towards Darien road repairs

DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - Darien residents, get ready for some road improvements around town.
Voters said yes to a one-cent increase for TSPLOST.
If you take a drive around Darien, your ride can get a bit bumpy. But thanks to another round of TSPLOST, drivers can say goodbye to potholes.
Eight roads around Darien will soon get a facelift. Something the city manager says has been a long-time coming.
“It’s actually much-needed maintenance,” Darien City Manager Tim Sweezey said.
City leaders expect $1.5 million to come from TSPLOST. This will help fund improvements on Ft. King George Road, Second, Jackson, Wayne, Congress, MLK, Market, and Pine streets.
But the city manager says residents shouldn’t get excited just yet. The special tax doesn’t take effect until next year and then it all depends on revenue.
“As the revenue comes in, myself and the city council will prioritize the roads and decide which ones to work on first,” Sweezey said.
Some of the work includes fixing potholes, asphalt paving, and striping streets.
One resident says those improvements are much needed on Wayne Street.
“Especially on this road because we don’t have, can’t see the lines. So I think it’ll be great,” Patricia Greene said.
Darien’s city manager is grateful the funding increase was approved, saying no one likes to raise property taxes. And as Darien becomes a larger tourist community, residents won’t be the only ones paying for these improvements.
“They can rest assure their money won’t go to waste,” said Sweezey.
The TSPLOST will also help fund drainage improvements. The city manager says that’s expected to cost around $350,000.
