Weekend starts cold and wet with clearing late Saturday

Daybreak Saturday: Windy, rainy, and cloudy. Morning lows will be around 45° but could feel like 40° Chances of rain are greatest overnight through sunrise, 6:54am, then begin to diminish to about 40% through lunchtime. Highs in the low 50s, expect for the Bluffton, Beaufort, Ridgeland, and Hampton, who may not get out of the upper 40s!