Weekend starts cold and wet with clearing late Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been a damp and gray day for all of us as we’re enveloped by an area of Low pressure hanging around the Golden Isles. The warmest city so far today is Jesup coming in at a whopping 57°.
Some cities is just a light mist, while others have a heartier drizzle and that pattern will continue through the evening. There’s a 5-10mph breeze inland with a brisker 15-20mph wind for the islands.
Take an umbrella or a jacket with you if heading out tonight. Expect football playoff games to be wet, even the away games!
Daybreak Saturday: Windy, rainy, and cloudy. Morning lows will be around 45° but could feel like 40° Chances of rain are greatest overnight through sunrise, 6:54am, then begin to diminish to about 40% through lunchtime. Highs in the low 50s, expect for the Bluffton, Beaufort, Ridgeland, and Hampton, who may not get out of the upper 40s!
Sunday the sunshine returns but still chilly: 39/59.
Next work week looks mostly dry with below average afternoon highs but a gradual warming trend.
