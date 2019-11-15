A Wet, Chilly and Windy Friday First Alert Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s cloudy with widespread rain. Wet weather lingers through the morning commute. Plan an extra few minutes into your morning drive-time as roads are wet.
Temperatures are in the 40s and lower 50s. It feels colder with an occasionally gusty breeze factored in. Grab a jacket - and maybe an umbrella - before leaving the house this morning.
Areas of steady rain persist mid-morning followed by a slight drying trend this afternoon; mainly just drizzle during that time. Temperatures peak in the 50s this afternoon.
Steadier light rain builds back in tonight and early Saturday as the wind picks up.
Temperatures begins in the 40s Saturday morning and only warm into the mid-50s, or so, during the afternoon. The forecast clears and dries out Saturday evening.
Sunday begins sunnier and colder; some 30s are possible Sunday morning. Seasonably chilly weather lingers into next week.
Stay dry,
Cutter
