STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - American poultry products will soon return to Chinese kitchens with a recent trade ban lifted.
That could mean more business for Georgia agriculture. A trade deal for American chicken imported to China has Georgia leaders optimistic for new opportunities for growers here.
Chicken and other poultry will be in the Chinese market for the first time in nearly five years. The move could mean more than $1 billion worth of business nationwide. Georgia leads the nation in poultry production.
That could mean a large portion of that business will come to companies like Claxton Poultry and others. State agriculture leaders say it’s welcomed news.
“Just having a market for all of our products is very important to support the entire industry,” said Gary Black, Commissioner of Agriculture.
The commissioner says it increases the market in several ways. It means more buyers of chicken in general, but international markets also want parts of the chicken that haven’t had a market before. While poultry companies will be the ones sending the product, it’s individual farms that contract to grow them.
“When these opportunities open back up, it certainly translates into positive results for our farm families,” said Black.
He also notes this new market will mean even more business for the Port of Savannah where most of Georgia’s poultry exports leave the country.
Commissioner Black hopes to see more momentum from a pending deal that will see Georgia pecans exported to Taiwan.
