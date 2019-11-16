Attorney general’s office prosecuting case against Colleton Co. sheriff

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office have announced they will be prosecuting the domestic violence case against Colleton County Sheriff R.A. Strickland.
Attorney General Alan Wilson said the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office will assist in the prosecution as necessary.
"In keeping with ethical requirements that limit prosecutors’ extra-judicial statements regarding pending matters, neither agency will be offering additional comments at this time,” Wilson said.
Earlier this week, Strickland placed himself on a leave of absence following his arrest this past weekend. On Monday, the National Action Network called on Gov. Henry McMaster to remove Strickland from office.
Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested Strickland last Saturday.
An affidavit states that during an argument, Strickland assaulted the victim by “punching her in the face, with a closed fist, more than once, which caused moderate bodily injury.”
Investigators also said the victim suffered a defensive injury to her arm in an attempt to protect her face.
Strickland physically took possession of the victim’s cell phones, “blocking her access to both cell phones, preventing her from reporting the incident or receiving emergency medical assistance,” the affidavit states.
Investigators say he also damaged the vehicle she attempted to flee in.
