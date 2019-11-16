Chatham County Jail gets new inmate tracking system

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office is getting a new tool to keep up with inmates.
Thanks to a capital improvement project, there will be a new inmate tracking system. It was approved by the Chatham County Board of Commissioners last week.
The system will cost $225,000. Sheriff John Wilcher says the system will track inmates on practically every level from when they take their medication or when an inmate is even on suicide watch.
Their goal is for the new system to keep residents and inmates safer.
“You’ll scan that card or scan that bracelet, then it will tell you the person’s din number, the person’s full name, the person’s date of birth, and their picture will be on it. So there is no way you can let the wrong person out,” said Sheriff Wilcher.
Wilcher says they anticipate the system online by February.
