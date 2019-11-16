End Zone: High school football scores for Friday, Nov. 15

(WTOC) - High school football games in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019:
- Calvary Day 21 Savannah Christian 31 F
- Adairsville 0 Jenkins 41 F
- Monroe 0 Benedictine 58 F
- M. L. King 12 Richmond Hill 28 F
- Bradwell Institute 20 Stephenson 47 F
- Stockbridge 3 Wayne County 20 F
- Statesboro 0 Dutchtown 20 F
- South Effingham 13 Jones County 26 F
- Windsor Forest 6 Cook 7 F
- Southeast Bulloch 0 Crisp County 46 F
- Central-Macon 49 Pierce County 6 F
- Westside-Macon 8 Appling County 27 F
- Liberty County 11 Jackson 28 F
- Screven County Metter
- Vidalia 3 Jeff County 20
- Swainsboro 37 Harlem 3 F
- Oceanside Collegiate Whale Branch
- Hartsville Beaufort
- Oceanside Whale Branch
- Hephzibah 34 Toombs County 37 F
- Robert Toombs 24 Terell Academy 64 F
- Tiftarea 17 Bulloch Academy 14 F
- Southland 22 Frederica 6 F
- Thomas Heyward 20 Pee Dee Academy 7 F
- Carolina Academy 28 Bethesda 44 F
- Florence Christian 28 Hilton Head Christian 42 F
- Tucker 7 Glynn Academy 31 F
- Brunswick 34 Morrow 14 F
- Ola 22 Ware County 35 F
- Emanuel County Institute 28 McIntosh County Academy 23 F
- Schley County 46 Claxton 24 F
