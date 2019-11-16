End Zone: High school football scores for Friday, Nov. 15

High school football games in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 (Source: Gray Television)
November 15, 2019 at 11:20 PM EST - Updated November 15 at 11:20 PM

(WTOC) - High school football games in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019:

  • Calvary Day 21 Savannah Christian 31 F
  • Adairsville 0 Jenkins 41 F
  • Monroe 0 Benedictine 58 F
  • M. L. King 12 Richmond Hill 28 F
  • Bradwell Institute 20 Stephenson 47 F
  • Stockbridge 3 Wayne County 20 F
  • Statesboro 0 Dutchtown 20 F
  • South Effingham 13 Jones County 26 F
  • Windsor Forest 6 Cook 7 F
  • Southeast Bulloch 0 Crisp County 46 F
  • Central-Macon 49 Pierce County 6 F
  • Westside-Macon 8 Appling County 27 F
  • Liberty County 11 Jackson 28 F
  • Screven County Metter
  • Vidalia 3 Jeff County 20
  • Swainsboro 37 Harlem 3 F
  • Oceanside Collegiate Whale Branch
  • Hartsville Beaufort
  • Oceanside Whale Branch
  • Hephzibah 34 Toombs County 37 F
  • Robert Toombs 24 Terell Academy 64 F
  • Tiftarea 17 Bulloch Academy 14 F
  • Southland 22 Frederica 6 F
  • Thomas Heyward 20 Pee Dee Academy 7 F
  • Carolina Academy 28 Bethesda 44 F
  • Florence Christian 28 Hilton Head Christian 42 F
  • Tucker 7 Glynn Academy 31 F
  • Brunswick 34 Morrow 14 F
  • Ola 22 Ware County 35 F
  • Emanuel County Institute 28 McIntosh County Academy 23 F
  • Schley County 46 Claxton 24 F

