Family holds fundraiser for Effingham husband killed on golf cart

EFFINGHAM CO, Ga. (WTOC) -It has only been two months since a drunk driver crashed into an Effingham County couple on their golf cart. The husband, Tommy Carter, died from his injuries.
Friends of Gail and Tommy held a charity event to help the family on Saturday.
Since Tommy loved riding ATV’s, the fundraising event included several ATV races.
Several people and businesses came out to the event, even donating items.
Tommy’s wife and son say the community’s kindness and support have been a huge help after losing their loved one.
“All of the love and support, it really helps, the days that you don’t think you’re going to make it," said Gail Carter. "There’s a lot of love and hugs. Peoples always checking on us, coming by.”
Gail says she is still recovering from her injuries from the crash.
