Family Justice Center holds open house in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Survivors of abuse, rape, and domestic violence now have a new home in Savannah.
The Family Justice Center held an open house on the city’s east side on Saturday morning.
The Waters Avenue center will offer services for the needs of those in the community.
The center partnered with agencies like the Rape Crisis Center, Safe Shelter, Children’s Advocacy Center, the District Attorney’s office and Savannah Police.
All say security is a priority for the facility. Cameras and other security features make sure the center is safe.
“The criminal justice system and particularly police want to really expand how we’re able to deliver our services, you know our hearts and our jobs don’t stop just on that one particular call we like to walk you through and work with our partners here to make sure that you’ve received the most complete package that you can when it comes to your specific situation,” said Stephanie Price, an assistant chief with Savannah Police.
Partners with the center say many victims, including here in Chatham County, do not know how to escape the violence.
On average, more than 12 million women and men are victims of violence by an intimate partner every year.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.