Savannah Book Festival announces 2020 opening and keynote speakers

The 2020 event runs from Feb. 13 to 16. Bestselling author Joseph Kanon will deliver the Opening Address on Thursday, Feb. 13 following the release of his new novel, The Accomplice. He is the author of eight other novels: Los Alamos, which won the Edgar Award for best first novel; The Good German, which was made into a film with George Clooney and Cate Blanchett; Stardust; The Prodigal Spy; Istanbul Passage; Defectors; Alibi, which earned Kanon the Hammett Award of the International Association of Crime Writers, and Leaving Berlin, a New York Times Notable Book that was also named one of the best books of 2015 by both the Wall Street Journal and NPR.