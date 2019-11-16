Savannah Book Festival announces 2020 opening and keynote speakers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Book Festival has announced the lineup for its 13th season.
The 2020 event runs from Feb. 13 to 16. Bestselling author Joseph Kanon will deliver the Opening Address on Thursday, Feb. 13 following the release of his new novel, The Accomplice. He is the author of eight other novels: Los Alamos, which won the Edgar Award for best first novel; The Good German, which was made into a film with George Clooney and Cate Blanchett; Stardust; The Prodigal Spy; Istanbul Passage; Defectors; Alibi, which earned Kanon the Hammett Award of the International Association of Crime Writers, and Leaving Berlin, a New York Times Notable Book that was also named one of the best books of 2015 by both the Wall Street Journal and NPR.
Kanon has also won the Anne Frank Human Writers Award for his writings on the aftermath of the Holocaust.
John Grisham will present the Keynote Address on Friday, Feb. 14 following the release of his latest novel, The Guardians. He is the author of 33novels, one work of nonfiction, a collection of stories, and six novels for young readers. There are currently over 300 million John Grisham books in print worldwide.
Nine of his novels have been turned into films: The Firm, The Pelican Brief, The Client, A Time to Kill, The Rainmaker, The Chamber, A Painted House, The Runaway Jury, and Skipping Christmas.
Tickets for the headliner addresses will go on sale to the public on Jan. 13, 2020 and LITERATI members can purchase tickets on Jan. 6, 2020.
The 4-day festival is free and open to the public. It will feature 45 authors in locations in and around Telfair, Wright and Chippewa Squares in Savannah’s Historic District.
For more information call 912.598.4040, email info@savannahbookfestival.org or visit their website.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.