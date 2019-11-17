The Alabama and Georgia Departments of Labor have announced low unemployment rates

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Alabama and Georgia Departments of Labor have announced historically low unemployment rates for the states.
Georgia is sitting at a rate of 3.4 percent which tied a previous historic rate set in the year 2000.
Alabama’s unemployment rate is now at a low 2.8 percent.
Both of these rates are considered below the national average, which is 3.6 percent.
Although these rates are low, Alabama has gained about sixty thousand jobs this year in the civilian workforce. Georgia has gained over seventy two thousand jobs since this same last year.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.