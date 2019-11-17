Cohen’s Retreat holds 5th annual pop-up party

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The rain didn’t stop the party at Cohen’s Retreat in Savannah’s Moon River District.
The two-day pop-up party wrapped up on Saturday. It included live music, food and shopping.
Several local vendors were there selling various items.
One vendor, who sells Christmas ornaments and crafts, says the pop-up event brings in a lot of customers.
“I did a really phenomenal job I feel like. That brought me joy to my day,” said Rachel Lutz, owner of Crafty Christmas.
This was the fifth annual pop-up event at Cohen’s.
