Cool start, warmer Sunday afternoon!

The cloud cover holds overnight as we begin to dry out. Lows bottom out in the lower 40s with wind chills in the mid 30s at sunrise. The tide is expected to reach 9.2' at the Fort Pulaski River Gauge just before 11 a.m. Sunday. We will watch this closely due to the added water in the marsh from Saturday's rain. Sunday afternoon will be dry with highs near 60 degrees under partly cloudy skies.