Cool start, warmer Sunday afternoon!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Not was Saturday been dreary, but it was record-setting. We broke our daily rainfall amount in Savannah before sunrise, topping our with just over 4″ of rain at the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport.
Other areas across Bryan, Chatham, Effingham & Jasper County received estimated amounts over 3 inches. Bloomingdale was already close to 5" before 10 o'clock this morning.
Tybee Island Tides: 2.1′ 5:09AM | 9.2′ 10:57AM | 2.1′ 5:48PM
The cloud cover holds overnight as we begin to dry out. Lows bottom out in the lower 40s with wind chills in the mid 30s at sunrise. The tide is expected to reach 9.2' at the Fort Pulaski River Gauge just before 11 a.m. Sunday. We will watch this closely due to the added water in the marsh from Saturday's rain. Sunday afternoon will be dry with highs near 60 degrees under partly cloudy skies.
Our mornings remain cool through mid-week, but afternoon highs will bump up from the 60s to lower 70s on Thursday afternoon. Our next best chance of rain arrives on Friday as a weak front could produce some showers.
