Deputies search for missing SC teen who may be endangered
Ashlynn Owen was reported missing to Anderson County deputies Friday. (Source: Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Live 5 Web Staff | November 17, 2019 at 5:56 PM EST - Updated November 17 at 6:04 PM

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who deputies fear could hurt herself.

Ashlynn Owen was reported as a runaway to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, according to a post from the agency’s Facebook page.

She was last seen at her home in Williamston.

The post states she suffers from severe depression and may be suicidal.

She is 5-foot-7, weighs 120 pounds, and has blue eyes. The sheriff’s office updated her description to state that she has bright pink hair and blue eyes. She also has a tattoo on her lower right forearm that reads, “Forever.”

Anyone with information on Owen’s whereabouts is asked to please call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400. They ask that you provide case number 2019-17726.

