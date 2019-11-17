Family Fun Day raises awareness of homelessness

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Parkway Toyota hosted a Family Fun Day on Saturday. The company teamed up with a local organization to help raise awareness about homelessness at the event.
Divine Rest, Inc. helps single, homeless women get back on their feet.
While attendees enjoyed several fun activities, they also had the opportunity to donate items, such as: water, hats, gloves and scarves.
Divine Rest will take the donations and drop them off at homeless camps around the city.
Divine Rest, Inc. is the only organization in Savannah that focuses on helping single, homeless women. The founder said it’s a much-needed resource in the community.
“With the homeless population, the men heavily outweigh the women so that puts them in a vulnerable situation," said Georgette Jackson. "We want to be able to help them get out of that situation, and take them into a home where they can learn and grow and become all that they are destined to be.”
