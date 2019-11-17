Statue of President George H. W. Bush’s service dog to sit in presidential library

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS (WMBF) – A life-sized statue of former President George H. W. Bush’s service dog will be on display in his presidential library in Texas.
A post on the library’s official Facebook page states the bronze statue of Sully will be on display in the Fidelity corridor as part of the memorial exhibit beginning on Dec. 6.
The yellow Labrador retriever served as Bush’s service dog from June 2018 until his death last November.
Since then, Sully has worked as a facility dog at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland, where he assists injured veterans and their families while also offering them comfort.
