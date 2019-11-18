Beaufort Co. nominates students for presidential award consideration

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County School District has nominated three of its students to be considered for the U.S. Presidential Scholar Award.
The award is given by a state committee that chooses one student from each state to be flown to the U.S. capital and honored in a ceremony.
Three students from Beaufort County will go before a panel of judges and compete for the top spot. The students, Joshua Aiken of Beaufort High, Lawren Caldwell of Whale Branch Early College High and Alondra Carrion Cruz of Bluffton High are all seniors.
Lawren Caldwell says this award could help winners as they get into schools, look for internships, and compete at a collegiate level for scholarships.
“What got me to this point was my drive and my motivation to be successful. Because I’ve always known that I have to work hard for the things I want to achieve in life. So that’s just been my focus, working hard and making sure I’m pursuing all of my dreams. Because still even if I don’t get it, someone from Beaufort County, someone that is local will still get the opportunity to to be selected and to go to the White House which is still a huge accomplishment. Honestly, if one wins, everybody wins. So I feel like that will just represent Beaufort County in a positive light,” said Caldwell.
The program has been in place for over 50 years. And over 7,000 students have gone on to represent their state in this achievement.
