Beaufort Co. nominates students for presidential award consideration

“What got me to this point was my drive and my motivation to be successful. Because I’ve always known that I have to work hard for the things I want to achieve in life. So that’s just been my focus, working hard and making sure I’m pursuing all of my dreams. Because still even if I don’t get it, someone from Beaufort County, someone that is local will still get the opportunity to to be selected and to go to the White House which is still a huge accomplishment. Honestly, if one wins, everybody wins. So I feel like that will just represent Beaufort County in a positive light,” said Caldwell.