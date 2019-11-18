Bluffton residents concerned by tree clearing for new development

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The town of Bluffton is growing and some neighbors question if it’s growing too fast.
A new grocery store announced plans to build another store just a few miles away from its original location. That build calls for trees to be cut down.
Now some locals worry their paradise is being paved.
The town of Bluffton is growing every day. And with that growth comes new infrastructure
"People need to remember is be patient. This is a process,” said Debbie Szpanka, with the Town of Bluffton.
Every time the town approves a new plan, the impact on the environment has already been considered.
"Trees are removed, and then construction happens, and then trees are re-planted."
A new Publix coming in on SC 170 recently put the town's commitment to the environment to the test. They hoped to clear land, while the town hoped to save trees.
"We just didn't understand why they were asking for so many trees to be removed. Because they are beautiful oaks,” Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulka said.
In the end, the town was able to prevent more clearing than what was necessary.
"We were able to save about 50 additional hardwoods.”
The concern over the new Publix is heightened due to its proximity to a large plot of cleared land nearby, but the town says those trees were never permanent.
"The trees on Buckwalter Parkway were planted as a timber crop. They were planted to be harvested."
Situations like Buckwalter Parkway are what push the town to make up for lost trees whenever new development does come.
"The town of Bluffton, for eight years running in a row, has been given the designation of tree city USA."
Which is exactly what happened in the case of the new Publix.
"There were extra trees saved. It's going to be a really strong buffer around the circle. There will be a larger park with open space."
Down this road there are several plots of land that are cleared and ready for development. Many of them were not cleared for development, but rather because the trees on them were a crop. Meaning whenever buildings do come, the town will make sure it is done in a sustainable way.
