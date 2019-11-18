Bryan Co. Emergency Services holds first firefighter recruit school

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County Emergency Services started its first ever firefighter recruit school last week.
That means after training, 13 new firefighters will be added to the department. Right now, Bryan County Emergency Services Trainer Division Chief says the department is just meeting the minimum amount of people required to provide the services they do to the community and they are hoping the 13 new firefighters will help bring them back up to maximum staffing.
As Bryan County continues to grow rapidly, so are the county’s need for emergency services. Training Division Chief Shannon Bancroft says they have had a lot of vacancies with the frequent turnover, which has put them in a tough position with their staffing.
He says the new recruits will not only be used to fill those vacancies, but for future expansion as well.
“It is very very tough to provide quality service in the emergency services area when you don’t have the staffing that you need, there is a minimum amount people required to provide all of these services and whenever you’re hovering right there at the minimum it makes it very, very difficult,” Bancroft said.
Bancroft says at the end of training those who don’t have EMS certification will take an EMT basic course so that they are dual certified when they hit the ground.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.