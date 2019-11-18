Consider This: Too much violence

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - All crimes, especially murder, are senseless. But from time to time we bear witness to some that just leave you shaking your head in disbelief.
Such was the case over the weekend as we reported on the shooting death of a 13-year-old girl, who, according to police, was murdered by her 16-year-old boyfriend.
It happened on Friday night near Seminole and Atwood streets in Savannah. The girl’s mother was out looking for her when she suddenly saw flashing blue police lights in her driveway.
The mother, April Jones, said she doesn’t know how it happened so quickly.
Consider this: as a grieving mother, Jones has two messages to our area’s teenagers. One, listen to your parents. She did not approve of her daughter having a boyfriend, but her warnings were ignored. And two, she urges everyone to put down the guns.
Time and time again, we are seeing too many arguments end in shootings and death, largely because we’ve become too indifferent to seek solutions.
Just last week, two students were shot and killed by a classmate in Santa Clara, California. It wasn’t that long ago that story would have dominated national headlines, and now it is barely even a mention.
We must find a way to make our society much less violent, if not for ourselves, then at least for our children.
