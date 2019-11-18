Donations roll in for annual Holiday Bike Drive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Bike Walk Savannah held their sixth annual Holiday Bike Drive on Sunday with the hopes of surprising dozens of kids with bikes this holiday season.
Volunteers collected donated kids bikes at various locations in Savannah and Chatham County.
In collaboration with Blessings in a Book Bag, the bikes will be fixed up and given to kids who would not otherwise be able to have one.
Volunteers say this bike drive is also a way to encourage kids to stay physically active.
“Being physically active is so important to our health and we want the youth of Savannah and Chatham County to have that opportunity regardless of what their financial situation might be,” said Armand Turner with REACH Savannah.
Turner says their goal was to get 100 or more bikes. The refurbished bikes will be given out in December.
If you are interested in donating, bikes can be delivered on Thursdays from 7-9 p.m. and Sundays from 2-4 p.m. at 1301 A Lincoln St.
