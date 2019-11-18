Drier, warmer week ahead!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Cloud cover thickens overnight, capping lows in the mid 40s. Isolated showers are possible during the morning commute, but what rain falls will be light and spotty.
Tybee Island Tides: 1.5' 6:02AM | 8.4' 11:57AM | 1.3’6:44PM
Cloud cover decreases during the afternoon with highs back in the low to mid 60s. Mostly sunny skies settle in this week with morning lows in the 40s and highs in the mid to upper 60s through Thursday. Friday will be a bit warmer with morning lows in the lower 50s and highs in the lower 70s.
Our next front pushes through this coming weekend, bringing in good rain chances on Saturday and Sunday. This isn’t an arctic blast, but it will drop our lows back in the 40s.
Tropics:
There is a broad area of low pressure located a few hundred miles east of the northern Leeward Islands. This system has a 40% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next 48 hours. Even if this become a named system it is not expected to stick together past midweek and will be well out to sea.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
