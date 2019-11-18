Effingham couple, child killed in crash in Florida

ALACHUA COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Troopers with Florida’s Highway Patrol say that four people are now dead after a driver traveling in the wrong direction on the road crashed head-on with a car.
A report from the Florida Highway Patrol identified the occupants of one vehicle as 30-year-old Christopher Hesling and 31-year-old Brittany Trowell Hesling. Their 4-year-old son, Jack Hesling, was also killed in the crash. Their 6-month-old baby received minor injuries.
The family was from St. Mary’s in Georgia, but the husband and wife were graduates of the 2007 class of Effingham County High School.
The driver of the car that struck the Hesling family also died in the crash. They have not been identified yet as the car received fire damage after the crash.
