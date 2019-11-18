24-hour traffic resumes in Port of Brunswick

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The Unified Command working to clean up the Golden Ray cargo vessel in the St. Simon Sound says the port is back to 24/7 operations.
They worked with the Georgia Ports Authority to expand traffic late last week.
The channel that had been blocked by the overturned ship will now be open to one-way traffic.
“Reopening the Port of Brunswick to around-the-clock transit means greater flexibility for the shipping lines that call on Brunswick, and more timely service for auto manufacturers and other cargo owners,” said GPA Executive Director Griff Lynch. “We want to thank the Coast Guard, the Brunswick Pilots and all of our partners who have worked tirelessly to bring us to this point.”
Crews are still working to get the port to full operation, two months after the ship capsized.
The port was completely shut down when the Golden Ray capsized on September 8th.
It reopened to some traffic after only a few days of inactivity.
Unified Command crews are taking the ship apart piece by piece right now.
We have not heard a timeline for when that ship will finally be gone from the Saint Simons Sound.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.