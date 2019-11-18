Int’l Association of Emergency Managers conference being held in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 67th annual International Association of Emergency Managers conference is being held at the Savannah Convention Center.
Emergency managers from all over the world come together. They network, share best ideas and practices when it comes to preparing communities for natural disasters.
"Community planning requires the entire community. Every segment of our population needs to be represented in our planning efforts. Our plans are better when they are developed with everyone in the community, specifically the diversity of needs that are out there. That's our new talking point, that's our new buzzer, our new focus, diversity and inclusivity,” IAEM U.S. Council President Marty Shaub said.
Shaub said the event is also to talk about the lessons learned in the past and the new technology that helps a community survive during and after a disaster.
