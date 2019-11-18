Liberty County hiring workers for 2020 census

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re looking for some extra cash, the U.S. Census Bureau is looking for 500,000 census takers in 2020.
Liberty County is joining in on the recruitment effort. The hiring of thousands of workers for the 2020 census is underway all around the country.
Liberty County's Complete Count Committee is also on the hunt for local workers.
The coordinator says it’s a good job for seasonal workers, retirees, and even students.
Pay rates vary from $13 to $30 per hour, depending on the job location.
Census takers will work in their community between January and July. Workers will knock on doors to collect responses from those who don’t respond to the 2020 census online, by phone or mail.
Anyone interested needs to meet several qualifications: they need to be at least 18 years old and a U.S. citizen, among other requirements.
Liberty County’s coordinator says, though the job is temporary, it’s a way to shape the community’s future.
“In 2020, we have an opportunity for our world, mostly our leaders, how our communities have changed and maybe what our needs are so they can plan for that,” said Krystal Hart, with Liberty County Complete Count Committee.
Liberty County created its own website for residents to learn more information about the census in Liberty County.
