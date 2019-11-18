Monday: Early, Spotty, Rain

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a mostly cloudy, to at times cloudy, sky, temperatures are in the upper 40s and 50s. It certainly feels a bit warmer than Sunday morning. But, it remains cool enough for a light jacket.
There are sprinkles and a couple very light rain showers out there. An isolated chance of light rain lingers through the morning, before diminishing this afternoon.
Clouds completely clear out this evening and overnight – ushering in a sunnier weather pattern. Tuesday begins with temperatures in the upper 30s and 40s under a mostly clear sky.
Sunshine prevails Tuesday afternoon as temperatures warm into the mid and upper 60s; a few spots may reach 70° Tuesday. The forecast remains mostly clear and pleasant through Thursday ahead of an approaching storm system.
The next chance of rain peaks late Saturday and early Sunday morning as a cold front moves through. Behind it? Cooler and drier.
Have a great day,
Cutter
