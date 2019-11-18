Non-profit in Baxley collecting blankets and heaters

BAXLEY, Ga. (WTOC) - A group in Baxley needs your help to take care of people who don’t have what they need to keep them warm.
The folks at Called to Love say they expect blanket and heater needs to go up as temperatures come down. Volunteers sort through what they have so far as they get ready for the non-profit group’s first full winter.
They gave out roughly 100 AC window units during the summer. Now they’re collecting blankets, throws, and electric space heaters. Organizers say they want to help people get through the cold weather if they don’t have the means for it. They say donations don’t have to be new or fancy.
“We don’t know what the weather will bring next week,” said Dedra Hewitt with Called to Love. “We ask people to go through their closet for gently used. If it’s something that would still keep you warm, it would keep one of our friends warm.”
But new doesn’t have to mean fancy. She says plenty of stores have small blankets for a few dollars and even one of those helps someone who needs it.
You can come by, either to drop off a donation or get something you need, Mondays through Wednesdays
