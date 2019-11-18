One step closer to finalizing the 2020 Savannah budget

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah is one step closer to having a budget finalized for 2020.
The first public hearing was held at Monday’s council meeting, meant to be a time for anyone to weigh in on the proposed $425 million budget.
No issues were raised by the public, which is much different than the past few years where we heard a lot during the first hearings, specifically from non-profits left off the city's contribution list.
City Manager Pat Monahan said at the budget retreat at the end of last week that's one of the only points of contention that he anticipated. But again, we didn't even hear that at Monday's meeting.
Monahan pointed out that the budget reflects council’s priorities, which is mainly making city salaries more competitive and fairer.
"In addition to that, the budget does address some long-awaited delayed capital improvements and capital repairs. But in general, it's a modest budget with no reliance on any reserves,” Monahan said.
The public will have one more chance to weigh in on the city's proposed 2020 budget, that's on Thursday, Dec. 5.
After that hearing, council will vote on whether to adopt the budget.
